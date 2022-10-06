For the first time since 2009, the Benton Panthers are golf state champions. And they did it in dominating fashion. The Panthers had four All-State selections in winning the 5A State Golf Championship by 23 strokes Tuesday at Hurricane Golf & Country Club in Bryant.
Benton took the state title shooting a 298 at Hurricane, which was 23 strokes better than runner-up Lakeside’s 321. Van Buren (323), and Little Rock Christian and Valley View tied for fourth to round out the top five out of 12 teams competing.
According to Coach Mark Balisterri, the Panthers got off to a good start.
“I was really confident after about six holes,” Balisterri said. “The only one who wasn’t scoring like they normally do was Paxton (Lane). He made a couple miscues and missed some close birdie putts he usually makes, but it’s Paxton. Him playing bad is still better than everybody else most of the time.”
The freshman phenom Lane shot a 1-over 73 to lead the Panthers, also earning All-State after leading Benton to a 5A South Conference championship two weeks ago with a 67, while Maumelle’s Chase Tucker shot a 2-under 70 to earn medalist honors, and LRC’s Hutson Seago shot an even-par 72 for second at state.
“Paxton is one of the best golfers in the state … he may be the best and he’s just a freshman,” Balisterri said. “He’s got a lot of growing to do, but he’s just confident enough where he can overcome just about anything on the golf course. A very talented young man and he’s just going to get better every year. He lives to get on the golf course. He’s a special player.”
Lane will play in the Overall Golf Championships at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock on Thursday, Oct. 13, earning the trip in a four-hole playoff on Tuesday.
Sophomore Mason McDaniel would save his best of the season for last, shooting a career-low 74 to earn All-State, too.
“Mason McDaniel has been teeter-tottering around that 75 to 79 mark,” Balisterri explained. “It didn’t seem like he could get over that. He was even-par going onto 17 and he bogeyed 17 and 18 and still only shot 2-over. He played the best round he shot all year.”
Mr. Consistency, sophomore Elias Payne came in with a 75 to earn All-State Tuesday, too. Payne has shot a low of 73 this season and a high of 76 (once).
“Elias does what Elias does,” Balisterri said. “He’s just steady. He’s been the most consistent, score-wise, every tournament he plays. He’s just been solid as a rock.”
Sophomore Maddox Davis rounded out Benton’s scoring and All-State honors shooting a 76 on Tuesday after shooting a season-worst 86 at the conference tourney.
“Maddox Davis almost had a flawless round,” Balisterri said. “
Davis shot a 1-under on the back-9, where he started, and was 2-under with five holes remaining until hitting “too good of a shot,” earning him a double-bogey.
“He didn’t let it get him down,” the Coach said. “It was an unfortunate double-bogey because he hit the best drive I’ve ever seen him hit. He hit it too far and went into a ditch that nobody ever reaches.”
Tuesday’s round was especially good after his conference performance.
“That’s big for him, especially since he struggled in the conference tournament,” Balisterri said. “He got down a little bit, but he stepped it up big-time.”
Benton senior Eli Cowden did not figure into the scoring on Tuesday with an 83, but he did his job, like he has all season.
“Eli wasn’t really happy with his score,” Balisterri explained. “He was the only senior in the top five and he’s been a leader all year long. He’s been calming to some of the guys. He’s not a big rah rah guy, but he’s serious enough he can calm some of the guys down.
“He’s been a leader for us and that’s what we needed out of him. He didn’t play his best on the back-9, but he still posted a score that if we would have had to take it, we would have still won the state championship. That takes pressure off the other guys. He did what he needed to do for this team.”
Not only do the Panthers return their four All-Staters, they have other golfers returning which put up solid scores this season to fill that fifth spot.
If there was any doubt if the Panthers were ready for a repeat shot for next year, it was quashed after dinner Tuesday.
“All the kids got through eating before we did and they all came over and said goodbye, great job, all that stuff,” Balisterri said. “I said, ‘Where y’all going?’ They went to Longhills Golf Course and played golf until dark … after they played all day long and won the state championship. And then they went to the golf course. That will tell you right there why we won a state championship.”