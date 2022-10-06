BENTON GOLF CHAMPS

The Benton Panthers show off their hardware after winning the 5A State Golf Championship this past Tuesday at Hurricane Golf & Country Club. Benton had four golfers earn All-State honors.

For the first time since 2009, the Benton Panthers are golf state champions. And they did it in dominating fashion. The Panthers had four All-State selections in winning the 5A State Golf Championship by 23 strokes Tuesday at Hurricane Golf & Country Club in Bryant.