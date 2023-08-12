HOT SPRINGS – The Benton Panthers boys golf team would take a second-place finish at a match against Lakeside and Cabot on Thursday at Hot Springs Country Club in Hot Springs. Cabot won with a score of 312, with Benton following with a 322 and host Lakeside a 331.
Panthers 2nd in Hot Springs
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
