BRAYLEN RUSSELL

Benton junior Braylen Russell, 2, runs through the Bryant Hornet defense in the Salt Bowl two weeks ago at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Russell and the Panthers host the Sylvan Hills Bears to open 6A East Conference play tonight at Panther Stadium. Kickoff is 7.

For the first time in 30 years, the Benton Panthers and Sylvan Hills Bears will play each other tonight at Panther Stadium in Benton. The two teams were regular opponents back in the 1970s, playing every season from 1972 to 1982 with Benton holding a 10-6 advantage overall going into tonight’s 17th matchup with the Bears.