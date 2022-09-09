For the first time in 30 years, the Benton Panthers and Sylvan Hills Bears will play each other tonight at Panther Stadium in Benton. The two teams were regular opponents back in the 1970s, playing every season from 1972 to 1982 with Benton holding a 10-6 advantage overall going into tonight’s 17th matchup with the Bears.
Also, normally playing their second nonconference game of three during a season, the Panthers and Bears begin 6A East Conference play tonight at 7 p.m. The conference consists of 10 teams rather than the usual eight so the teams are into the nitty gritty early.
“It’s different, having to get ready for it,” Benton Coach Brad Harris explained. “You’re still prepping for the game, but you have to understand it dictates what happens in Week 11 now. A lot less room for errors. You have to get some things corrected a lot faster than what you normally would after a Week 1 game.”
Falling 38-17 in the Salt Bowl against the four-time defending champion and best team in Arkansas Bryant Hornets, it helps the Panthers on areas of concern at the outset.
“The thing about playing Bryant early is they expose your weaknesses, let you know what you got to work on,” Harris said. “That’s exactly what they did. We knew were would probably struggle on the back end of our defense defending the pass. They found some guys and exposed us. I thought we played really good run defense at times.
“Offensively we struggled throwing the football against them because their DBs (defensive backs) are so good and put pressure on you. I thought our offensive line did a solid job of creating some creases for Braylen (Russell) and our running backs. We just got to get better throwing the football around. We didn’t throw it real well. Something we know we got to work on.”
Harris added the Panthers (0-1 after a bye week last week) were exposed in punt coverage, too, allowing a punt return for a touchdown for the first time since the coach came to Benton as a defensive coordinator in 2014 before taking over the head coach reins two years later.
Indeed, the offensive line and the junior Russell did a decent job against one of the best defensive lines in the state as Russell went for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries on the ground against the Hornets, with junior quarterback Gary Rideout rushing for 61.
The Bears (0-1, also after a bye week) lost a back-and-forth affair against the Maumelle Hornets, 28-27, last week and look to stick to the ground, too. Sylvan Hills rushed for 338 yards on 55 carries, with senior Dylan Harris leading the way with 29 carries for 146 yards and a TD, while sophomore Cleo Penn ran for 119, including an 80-yard TD run, and also returned a kickoff 70 yards for a TD.
“I think they rushed it (over 50) times, something like that and threw it two,” Coach Harris said. “Both times they threw it were interceptions. We really don’t anticipate them trying to throw it. They’re really big up front on the offensive line and get after it. They run block a lot better than they pass block, so they come off low and hard.
“Their fullback (Harris) does a really good job running the football. They’re a flex-bone attack, probably a more power run game than option, but they do run some triple-option at you and things, and make it difficult for you. You have to play assignment football. They’re good, they run the football really well.”
Of course the Panthers too will look to run it first with Arkansas Razorbacks commit Russell leading the way against a small but fast Bears defense, according to Harris, as Rideout and senior Jack Woolbright were a combined 13 of 22 for 103 yards with two interceptions under center in the loss.
“We hope we can establish run game,” the Coach said. “We know we need to be able to do that with O-Line play and our running backs. We like some things in the passing game this week that hopefully we can take advantage of. We have to get better at it if we want to make a deep run this year. We’ve got to be able to throw the football around better.”
The Panthers will be without Rideout at QB this week, though, as he broke his throwing hand in the third quarter of the Salt Bowl. Woolbright will get the start, with junior Cline Hooten waiting in the wings.
“We’re going to go ahead and start Jack and see what he can get done,” Harris said.
The Panthers and Bears kick off conference tonight at 7 in Benton. For those who cannot attend, look on YouTube for the Benton Football Network and the call by Jim Gardner, Terry Benham and Dio Vanucci, with former Panther All-State quarterback Cason Maertens on the sidelines. Pregame starts at 6:30.
* a special thanks to Jim Gardner for background on the game.