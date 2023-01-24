HOT SPRINGS – Up by six points going into the fourth quarter on the road, the Benton Panthers would not be able to hold that lead against the Lakeside Rams in Hot Springs. The Rams came back to tie it at 47-all at the end of regulation, and missed opportunities by the Panthers would lead to a 56-51 overtime defeat in 5A South Conference action. It was Benton’s sixth straight loss to put the Panthers at 11-10 overall, 2-6 in league play to wrap the first half of South action.
“It was definitely a tough one,” Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said. “One of the toughest ones this year. We felt like we were right there, we just didn’t make the plays down the stretch and they did. Give Lakeside credit. We really struggled to finish those plays.”
Up 27-23 at the break and keeping that lead throughout the third quarter despite some missed opportunities, the Panthers took a 38-32 advantage over the Rams into the fourth after a bucket by senior Jon Bell assisted by junior Carter Hedden and sophomore Terrion Burgess’ basket, again assisted by Hedden.
Whatever the momentum the Panthers had was taken by the home team Rams (8-9, 3-5) to begin the final frame. Lakeside started the quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 40-38 lead with 5:25 to go before Bell had an 8-foot jumper and foul, hitting the free throw for the 41-40 Benton lead.
It would be back and forth the rest of regulation as a three by the Rams had them up 45-43 with three minutes to go before Burgess tied things with two free throws. Senior Tyre Jemerson put the Panthers on top 47-45 with a layup with just over two minutes to go before the Rams had a 10-foot jumper to tie things up at the 1-minute mark. Neither team would score the final minute with it tied 47-47 going into overtime.
It was missed shots down the stretch that did Benton in and allowed the Rams to hold on to victory. It was those close but no cigars at the rim all game plaguing the Panthers.
“We counted 12 missed layups right in the paint that really just felt like all game we couldn’t finish shots,” Hendrix explained. “Late in crunch time when it really mattered, we were open and had some looks, we just couldn’t finish it.
“We know we’re right there and can compete with anybody in our league, but we’re struggling finishing games.”
It was tied 11-11 after one quarter before the Rams got going in the second. Tied 14-14 at the 6-minute mark, Lakeside went on an 8-0 run for the 22-14 advantage with 4:32 left until the half, but Benton responded. Junior guard Brayden Stamper’s three started a 13-0 Panther run capped by senior Kjuantai “Ball” Hampton’s 3-pointer assisted by Bell for the 27-22 Benton advantage with just under a minute remaining, with the Panthers taking the 27-23 lead into the half.
Bell led Benton with 17 points, adding five rebounds and three steals, with Burgess adding 14 points and six rebounds. Stamper had nine points and Jemerson added six, while Hedden scored just two points, but had a team-leading nine rebounds and five assists, adding two steals and a block.
Struggling with turnovers averaging over 20 per game its previous four contests, both teams had 15 turnovers apiece on Friday, but Benton shot just 19 of 52 (37 percent) compared to Lakeside’s 19 of 40 (48 percent).
“A little better job taking care of the basketball,” Hendrix said. “We still had some costly turnovers, but a little better taking care of the basketball. It was our shooting and finishing plays that hurt us Friday night.”
The Panthers are off tonight and resume 5A South play on the road Friday, taking on the El Dorado Wildcats, which Benton beat 69-60 at Benton Arena over a month ago.
“We have eight conference games left and we know Lake Hamilton and Pine Bluff are sitting up there at the top, but it gets really competitive after that,” Hendrix said. “We feel like we can play with any team in our league, we just have to get back to the fundamentals taking caring of the basketball, finishing plays. We have a chance to finish strong.”