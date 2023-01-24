JON BELL

Benton senior Jon Bell, 21, puts up a shot in a game earlier this season. Bell had 17 points to lead the Panthers in a 56-51 overtime loss to Lakeside on the road this past Friday. 

HOT SPRINGS – Up by six points going into the fourth quarter on the road, the Benton Panthers would not be able to hold that lead against the Lakeside Rams in Hot Springs. The Rams came back to tie it at 47-all at the end of regulation, and missed opportunities by the Panthers would lead to a 56-51 overtime defeat in 5A South Conference action. It was Benton’s sixth straight loss to put the Panthers at 11-10 overall, 2-6 in league play to wrap the first half of South action. 

