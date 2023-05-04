LOGAN HOPE

Benton senior Logan Hope takes a cut in a game earlier this season. Hope went 2 for 3 at the plate and pitched a scoreless inning of relief in a 7-0 win over Sheridan Tuesday in Benton. 

BENTON – Playing longtime rival Sheridan Yellowjackets in 5A South Conference play Tuesday, the Benton Panthers clinched the No. 2 league seed for state with a 7-0 shutout behind senior ace Jake Jones. The win puts the Panthers at 16-7 overall, 12-3 in the south, which is a game behind first-place Texarkana, while Sheridan (18-10, 10-5) drops two games back of Benton with one game remaining in the South season, which is Friday in Sheridan.

Recommended for you