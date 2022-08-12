ELI COWDEN

Benton senior Eli Cowden tees off in a recent match. Cowden shot a career-low 75 at Longhills Golf Course Thursday, helping the Panthers to a dominant win.

The Benton Panthers golf team dominated the field Thursday at Longhills Golf Course, while several Panthers Lady Panthers set new career bests in Benton. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.