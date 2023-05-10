PEARCY – The Benton Panthers won their fifth straight 7A/6A State Weightlifting Championship, including their third consecutive overall state title, this past Saturday at Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy. Benton has won the overall four out the past five seasons.
featured
Panthers dominate, take 5th state title in a row
- Tony Lenahan
-
- Updated
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Benton Fire Department confirms baby surrendered to Safe Haven box
- Houston stays hot, no-hits Searcy
- Panthers down Rockets in tuneup for state
- 2 combine for no-no as Bryant rolls Marion
- Panthers dominate, take 5th state title in a row
- Hornets fall in tuneup ahead of state tourney
- Cardinals lift way to 2nd straight 4A title
- Lady Miners run through foes in regional
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton Fire Department confirms baby surrendered to Safe Haven box
- 'From homeowner to homeless': Sunset Lake Mobile Home Park residents ousted after city buys land
- Man sentenced to 4.5 years for harassing Saline County Judge
- Ralph Bunche Community documentary debuts Saturday during film festival
- Former Bryant teacher charged with sexual assault
- Panthers clinch 2 seed for state
- Benton School Board brings pay scale in line with LEARNS
- Bryant High graduate chosen for National Science Foundation Fellowship
- Benton Superintendent discusses Arkansas LEARNS
- Benton seniors strike gold at Senior Games
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.