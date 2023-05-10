BENTON WEIGHTLIFTING

PEARCY – The Benton Panthers won their fifth straight 7A/6A State Weightlifting Championship, including their third consecutive overall state title, this past Saturday at Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy. Benton has won the overall four out the past five seasons.