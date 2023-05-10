MASON MCDANIEL

Benton sophomore Mason McDaniel takes a cut in a recent game. The Panthers defeated the Catholic Rockets 8-2 Monday in Benton. 

BENTON – The Benton Panthers earned a tuneup win over the Catholic Rockets Monday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium Monday in Benton, downing the Rockets 8-2 before Thursday’s first-round 5A State Tournament playoff game with the Sylvan Hills Bears in Marion. The Panthers (17-8) are the South No. 2 seed, with the Bears (16-13) the Central No. 3. 

