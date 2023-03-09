TEXARKANA – In the 5A South conference opener, the Texarkana Razorbacks would get the best of the Benton Panthers Tuesday in Texarkana. Tied 5-5 after three innings, the Razorbacks took control in the bottom of the fourth in an eventual 11-6 win. Benton moves to 2-2 on the season, 0-1 in the South, with Texarkana 3-1, 2-1 in league play.
Panthers drop road decision
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
