JAKE JONES

Benton senior Jake Jones takes a cut in a game last week. Jones had three hits in an 11-6 loss to Texarkana on the road to open 5A South Conference play. 

TEXARKANA – In the 5A South conference opener, the Texarkana Razorbacks would get the best of the Benton Panthers Tuesday in Texarkana. Tied 5-5 after three innings, the Razorbacks took control in the bottom of the fourth in an eventual 11-6 win. Benton moves to 2-2 on the season, 0-1 in the South, with Texarkana 3-1, 2-1 in league play. 

