Panthers earn home win over Rockets

The Benton Panthers rallied and held off Little Rock Catholic High en route to a wild 49-42 home victory Friday.
“It was a great game,” said Benton Coach Brad Harris. “We’re now 2-0 in conference play and we have to keep pushing forward.”
This 6A East clash comprised of big plays by both teams – especially in the fourth quarter.
At the start of the final period, the score was tied 35-35.
With 10 minutes left to play, the Panthers (2-1) took the lead when Maddox Davis caught a touchdown pass of 12 yards from quarterback Drew Davis. Garrett Honeycut then made the extra point to put the Panthers up 42-35.
After the Benton defense forced Catholic (2-1) to a 3-and-out, Harris’ team had a chance to go up by two scores. Instead, the Rocket defense forced a turnover.
On the play, the Panthers attempted to run a screen play. Once Catholic’s linemen realized what was unfolding, Bo Bradford slowed his pursuit of Drew Davis, jumped up and stretched his arms to deflect the pass. The ball fluttered in the air before Bradford caught it for an interception at the Benton 30 with 8:44 remaining in the game.
A few plays later, Rocket receiver Thomas Duch wrestled the ball away from a Benton defensive back for a 31-yard TD reception from quarterback Jackson England. Will Aaron’s kick made the score 42-42 with 7:53 left to play.
With its next possession, Benton got a huge lift from Elias Payne who caught a long pass from Drew Davis on a third and long, giving his team a first down at the Catholic 11.
Benton took advantage of the situation when Braylen Russell – a 6-2, 235 pound running back who has committed to play for Arkansas – scored on a 4-yard touchdown run. On his way to the end zone, Russell impressively steamrolled a Rocket defensive back. With 3:30 left to play, the Panthers held a 49-42 lead.
With its back against the wall, Catholic hoped to go on a touchdown drive. But it turned the ball over instead when Panther cornerback Chris Barnard picked off a pass from England.
“Defensively we gave up 42 points, but the guys played hard,” Harris said. “But we never got down on ourselves, we were motivating one another and our defense made plays at the end. That was exciting to see – Barnard’s big interception. We were able to get some pressure on their quarterback, who’s good and the receivers are really good, too.”
Benton now had possession and the lead with 2:18 left. Moments later, on a third-and-1 with just over a minute on the clock, Russell powers his way for a run of 2 yards to give the Panthers a first down. Benton then kneeled once as time ran out and the host team earned a tough, emotional 49-42 victory.
“That last drive was huge,” the coach said. “We were able to run the ball. It was an ugly drive, but an effective drive that took time off the clock. That game was a lot of fun.”
Early on, both offenses showed that they were ready to shine as the score was tied at 21 at the intermission.
Catholic struck first in this game when England connected with Duch for a 17-yard touchdown. The score was 7-0 with 7:15 left in the first quarter.
On their next possession, the Rockets extended their lead to 14-0 when England completed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Brooks Ward.
However, Benton would then battle back scoring 14 unanswered points.
“We always maintained the attitude that we’re not going to quit,” Harris said. “We’re not going to give up. We’re going to win this game.”
With 2:26 left in the first quarter, Maddox Davis caught a 27-yard screen pass from Drew Davis for a touchdown. The Panthers had now sliced the Catholic lead to 14-7.
Harris’ team continued to surge.
Benton’s Davis duo struck again with 6:54 remaining in the second period when Drew Davis tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Maddox Davis. Suddenly, the game was tied at 14.
But Catholic stepped up to stymie the Panthers’ momentum when on a fourth and 2 from the Panther 41, when Ward caught a perfect 41-yard TD from England. With just over 90 seconds remaining until halftime, the Rockets held a 21-14 lead.
Benton tied the game at 21 thanks to Maddox Davis catching a 7-yard touchdown pass from Drew Davis in the back of the end zone with 38.3 seconds on the clock.
The Rockets later received a great chance to grab the lead before time expired in the first half. However, the 43-yard field goal attempt by Aaron fell a few yards short of the goal post.
In the third, Benton took its first lead of the game when Russell plowed his way through the middle of the Rocket defense for a 1-yard touchdown run.
Trailing 28-21, the Rockets eventually tied the game when Conner Horne caught a 52-yard touchdown pass with 8:51 remaining in the quarter.
However, the host team responded and grabbed a 35-28 lead when Russell ran 3 yards for a TD.
The Rockets, facing a fourth and goal from the Benton 2, tied the game at 35 with 3:51 left in the third when Ward caught a pass from England in the back corner of the end zone.
Heading into the fourth, this contest was tied 35-35.
In the final period it was Benton which did enough to claim a hard fought, 7-point league win. Harris is confident his team will build upon its victory over the Rockets when they travel to face El Dorado next week.
“We can’t have a letdown,” he said. “I expect the guys to come back Monday ready to go and hungry. This is a big win for us. This is a confidence booster. Last season we came out of this game with a loss and the guys were kind of feeling sorry for themselves afterward.
“But there’s going to be a lot of confidence on this team moving forward.”