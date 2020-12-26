Three Benton Panthers earned All-State honors and 10 other Panthers took All-Conference recently. Read full story in Saturday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Car slams culvert near Alcoa overpass
- Conway woman killed in I-30 crash
- Ledbetter named Player of the Year
- Confirmed cases up 1,110, combined deaths up 43
- Bryant educator dies of COVID-19
- Benton woman arrested for multiple thefts
- Miracle Among Mayhem: Given hours to live, local woman beats COVID-19
- New cases up 2,358, combined deaths up 30
- County death toll tops 80; 15 in last week
- Hornets fight for win over Wildcats
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.