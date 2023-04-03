SETH MEJIA

Benton senior Seth Mejia throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Mejia gave up just two unearned runs in a 3-2 win over Lake Hamilton on the road Thursday in 5A South Conference play. 

PEARCY – Down for most of the game in 5A South Conference play Thursday, the Benton Panthers would come back to claim a 3-2 victory over the Lake Hamilton Wolves on the road, taking their third straight win and improving to 7-5 overall, 4-2 in league play, which is just one game back from the top spot in the South. It was Benton’s second straight win over the Wolves, also beating them 8-2 Tuesday in Benton, with Lake Hamilton dropping to 3-9, 1-6. 

