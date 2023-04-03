PEARCY – Down for most of the game in 5A South Conference play Thursday, the Benton Panthers would come back to claim a 3-2 victory over the Lake Hamilton Wolves on the road, taking their third straight win and improving to 7-5 overall, 4-2 in league play, which is just one game back from the top spot in the South. It was Benton’s second straight win over the Wolves, also beating them 8-2 Tuesday in Benton, with Lake Hamilton dropping to 3-9, 1-6.
“It was a tight one,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said. “It was a wild game.”
The Wolves picked up their lone two runs in the bottom of the fourth, with both coming unearned for the 2-0 lead, but Benton began to chip away in the top of the third by taking advantage of free bags. Senior Jake Jones and sophomore Broc Mattox were hit by pitches with one out and the bases became loaded on freshman Marcus Bates’ single. The second out came on a pop out before senior Caiden Phillips took a four-pitch walk to force in a run for the 2-1 deficit.
Benton starter Seth Mejia pitched around two Panther errors in the bottom of the third to keep it a one-run game and Benton tied things up in the fourth. Senior Logan Hope and sophomore Elias Payne both hit one-out singles and Hope later scored on Jones’ fielder’s choice RBI for the 2-2 affair.
Mejia pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the inning, and despite a leadoff walk in the fifth, set the Wolves down in order, though Benton also went in order in the top of the sixth.
The Wolves threatened in the bottom of the sixth. A one-out single and walk from Mejia brought Hope on in relief, and after giving up a single to load the bases, Hope got a strikeout and pop out to get out of the inning unscathed.
The Panthers scored the winning run in the top of the seventh. Bates walked to start and went to second on a ground out, and with two outs, he took third when the catcher dropped a third strike and scored on the catcher’s error for the 3-2 Benton lead. Hope would set the Wolves down in order to nail down the win.
“Bates was at second and we swung at a curveball in the dirt,” Balisterri explained about the eventual winning run. “The catcher blocked it, but the ball was in the dirt and Bates was running. The catcher made a throw to first and made a bad throw, and Bates scored on it. We came back in the bottom of the seventh and Logan Hope got three-up, three-down.”
Hope gave up one hit and struck out one without a walk in 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the win late, while Mejia got the no-decision giving up two unearned runs on three hits and two walks, striking out four in 5.1 innings.
The Panthers again struggled to notch knocks, though did outhit Lake Hamilton 5-4 with Bates 2 for 2 with a run. Payne, Mattox and Hope all added a hit in the win.
“We just couldn’t get anything going,” Balisterri said. “We had five hits and all of those were like in the first four innings. We’ve been struggling offensively pretty much all year. We’re starting to show some signs we can come out of it, and working hard to cut our strikeouts down.
“Our strikeouts are way more than they’ve ever been. We’re trying to shorten our swings and just put the ball in play. We just haven’t been doing a really good job of it. If we can cut those strikeouts down by half … we’re averaging eight a game.”
The Panthers will match up with a familiar foe this coming week in the Lakeside Rams, currently 6-2 in conference play. It is probably a little more familiar than one might think as Balisterri will go up against his son and former Panther now coach of the Rams Brooks Balisterri. The younger Balisterri is in his first year at Lakeside (7-5, 6-2) after spending a season head-coaching at West Memphis.
“This is the first time since he’s been a head coach,” the elder Balisterri said of facing his son on the diamond. “It’s definitely a unique situation. I’m excited for him and the success his team’s had. They’re one off the hottest teams in our conference right now.”
Benton heads to Hot Springs on Tuesday before getting a rematch with the Rams Thursday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton.