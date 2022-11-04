Due to poor weather conditions expected, the Benton Panthers matchup with the Sheridan Yellowjackets at Jacket Stadium tonight will kickoff earlier than the usual 7 p.m. The Panthers and Jackets are now scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. in Sheridan.
Once conference rivals in the South, the Panthers and Jackets are in the 6A East this time and have not played since 2019 when Benton beat them 63-28. This year, Sheridan has played better than expected, but still sport a 3-6 overall record, 3-5 in the East, but have lost a couple close games.
“They have done some good stuff this year, really good stuff,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “They’ve played some really close games. That’s the scary part about it, it seems they’re playing better than what they have in years past.”
The Yellowjackets started 2-2 on the season, falling by a touchdown to West Memphis in Week 3 and by one point to Sylvan Hills two weeks later, but suffered a four-game skid before taking care of Greene County Tech 28-7 on the road last week.
Quarterback Jarrett Atchley threw 6 of 10 for 101 yards and a TD last week, also running for 75 yards and two more TDs.
“I think everything starts with their quarterback,” Harris said. “They’ve got two kids that play quarterback. No. 6, Atchley, 6-3, 190 (pounds), he runs the ball well. They’re trying to run the football with the quarterback, get a plus-1 run game in the box. He’s a runner first. They also run No. 15 at quarterback, (Brady) Dillon. Both those guys run the football well.”
CJ Dollarhide led the ground attack with 131 yards and a TD on just 15 carries in last week’s win.
“He’s a tough runner; 190-pound running back,” Harris said Dollarhide. “They’re going to try to establish the run game and throw the football a little bit, take some play-action shots and things like that. That’s one thing we’ve got to guard against. Last week we weren’t real good against West Memphis throwing shots down the field on us. I’m sure they’re going to see that and take advantage of that, too.”
The Panther defense got torched last week through the air allowing 450 yards, but would make stops late to come away with a 55-38 win over West Memphis. It was Benton’s sixth straight win since falling to conference leader Catholic in Week 3. It was also the Panthers (7-2, 7-1) sixth straight game of scoring at least 55 points.
“We feel pretty good about our situation right now,” Harris said. “We’re moving the football pretty well, scoring points. That’s what it’s about right now. We have to play a little better defense.”
There is a traffic jam at the top of the East and a Benton win tonight secures the No. 2 seed in the league, along with the first-round bye. But, should the Panthers lose and Marion defeat Catholic, they would be saddled with the No. 3 seed. A Benton and Marion win would make it a three-way co-conference championship, but Catholic would still have the No. 1 seed due to a points system.
“We’ve got a lot to play for to get that 2 seed, the week off and get ready,” Harris said.
Of course the Panther offense is led by the offensive line and the running of 4-star junior running back recruit Braylen Russell, who leads Saline County with 178 rushes for 1,297 yards and 21 touchdowns on the season, adding 20 catches for 209 yards and a TD. But it has also been the play of junior quarterback Cline Hooten keeping defenses honest with his efficient passing. In the last three weeks, Hooten is 33 of 50 for 513 yards and six TDs and has not thrown an interception in that span.
“If he can continue to do that, we’re going to be tough to beat,” Harris said of Hooten. “(It) keeps everybody out of the box from tightening up too much, makes us tougher than what we were. They (defenses) can’t put seven guys in the box and slow our run game down. That’s how Catholic beat us. Cline has gotten better over the last two weeks and hopefully we can continue that trend this week.”
The Panthers and Jackets kick off at 5:30 p.m. today at Yellowjacket Stadium. For those who cannot make the trip, look on YouTube for the Benton Football Network and the call by Jim Gardner, Terry Benham and Dio Vanucci. Rob Pepper is the sideline reporter. Pregame starts at 5 p.m.