ELIAS PAYNE

Benton sophomore Elias Payne competes in a 55-38 win over West Memphis last week at Everett Field in Benton. Payne caught two touchdown passes in the win as the Panthers hit the road to Sheridan today to face the Yellowjackets in the regular-season finale.

Due to poor weather conditions expected, the Benton Panthers matchup with the Sheridan Yellowjackets at Jacket Stadium tonight will kickoff earlier than the usual 7 p.m. The Panthers and Jackets are now scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. in Sheridan.