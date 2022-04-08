SETH MEJIA

Benton junior pitcher Seth Mejia throws a pitch in a 4-3 loss to North Little Rock on the road Thursday. Mejia pitched 3.2 innings of scoreless relief in the Panthers first loss of the season.

The Benton Panthers baseball team fell for the first time this season Thursday, suffering a 4-3 loss to the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats at Burns Park. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.