PANTHER LOGO

SHERIDAN – The Benton Panthers clinched the 5A South No. 2 seed for this week’s coming 5A State Tournament last Tuesday with a 7-0 shutout over the Sheridan Yellowjackets in Benton, but Sheridan returned the favor at their home field, pummeling the Panthers 11-1 Friday to close out conference play for the season. The Panthers ended the South season at 12-4 (16-8 overall), while Sheridan finished a game behind them at 11-5, 19-10 overall and take the 3 seed to state. Texarkana won the conference with a 14-2 mark, while Lakeside (10-6), coached by Brooks Balisterri who is Benton Coach Mark Balisterri’s son, clinched the fourth and final spot for state. 

Recommended for you