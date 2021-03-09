AIDAN GARRETT

Benton senior Aidan Garrett slides into a bag in a game last week at the Benton Panther Baseball Classic in Benton. Garrett went 3 for 4 in a 10-7 loss to the Little Rock Christian Warriors Monday in Benton. 

The Benton Panthers baseball team fell for its third straight game Monday, falling 10-7 to the Little Rock Christian Warriors at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton. Read full story in Tuesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 