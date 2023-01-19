KJUANTAI HAMPTON

Benton senior Kjuantai “Ball” Hampton, 0, is followed by fellow senior Tyre Emerson in a recent game. The Panthers fell in their fifth straight on Tuesday, falling 57-46 in 5A South Conference play. 

SHERIDAN – The Benton Panthers struggles continued in 5A South Conference play Tuesday night. Taking on the Sheridan Yellowjackets in Sheridan, a team they beat in the Sheridan Invitational Tournament on Dec. 30, the Panthers would fall 57-46. Since opening the South 2-0, Benton has lost five straight going into Friday’s road contest in Hot Springs against the Lakeside Rams. 