SHERIDAN – The Benton Panthers struggles continued in 5A South Conference play Tuesday night. Taking on the Sheridan Yellowjackets in Sheridan, a team they beat in the Sheridan Invitational Tournament on Dec. 30, the Panthers would fall 57-46. Since opening the South 2-0, Benton has lost five straight going into Friday’s road contest in Hot Springs against the Lakeside Rams.
Panthers fall in 5th straight, drop to Jackets
Tags
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Alone at the top: Benton slays Sheridan, undefeated in South
- Panthers fall in 5th straight, drop to Jackets
- Royal to present 'Titanic: The Musical'
- After Hours Rotary to hold human trafficking awareness seminar
- Sheriff’s Office to get 32 new vehicles through county ordinance
- BAMM Wall of Fame
- Police: Driver, vehicle ID'd in hit-and-run
- Benton nets win going into big game
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton Police Department investigating fatal hit-and-run
- Lonsdale man arrested in connection with New Year's Eve fatal shooting
- Police: Driver, vehicle ID'd in hit-and-run
- Former Haskell officer discusses resignation
- 14 Beavers take home postseason honors
- Library takes Gann under its umbrella
- Polar Plunge to honor late longtime supporter with new award
- Bryant PD announces the death of detective
- Panthers turn it over, fall in 4th in a row
- Sheriff's office investigating New Year's Eve shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.