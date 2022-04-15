LOGAN HOPE

Benton junior Logan Hope throws a pitch in a 2-1 loss to the Brookland Bearcats Thursday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton.

The Benton Panthers fell 2-1 to the Brookland Bearcats Thursday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.