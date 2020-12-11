CHASE RAMSEY

Benton senior Chase Ramsey goes up for a bucket in a game earlier this season. Ramsey scored a team-high 15 points in a 46-39 loss to Catholic on the road.

The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers both fell in their games Thursday night on the road. The Lady Panthers lost 44-25 to Jonesboro and the Panthers fell in their first game of the season, 46-39, to the Catholic Rockets. Read full stories in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

