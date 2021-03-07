AIDAN GARRETT

Benton senior Aidan Garrett runs the bases in a recent game during the Benton Panther Baseball Classic. The Panthers would fall 5-4 to the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats in extra innings Saturday to wrap up the Classic. 

Up 4-2 after six innings, the Benton Panthers would end up falling 5-4 in eight innings to the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats Saturday to wrap up the Benton Panther Baseball Classic Saturday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium. Read full story in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 