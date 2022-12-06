JON BELL

Benton senior Jon Bell takes a free throw in a game last week. 

After falling hard to Farmington (65-45) in their second game of the Benton Holiday Classic after opening with a 62-37 win over Alma in the first game Thursday, the Benton Panthers wrapped the Classic with a 70-63 victory over the Jacksonville Titans Saturday to go 2-1 in the competition. Overall, Benton improves to 4-2 on the season. 