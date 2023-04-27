PINE BLUFF – Snapping a nine-game 5A South Conference win streak with a loss at White Hall this past Friday, it didn’t take long for the Benton Panthers to get back on track, taking a 6-1 decision over the Pine Bluff Zebras on the road. The win keeps the Panthers (14-7, 10-3) in second place behind Texarkana (11-2) and ahead of Sheridan (9-4) and Lakeside (10-5) by a game.
Panthers get back into win column
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
