The Benton Panthers took down the Mountain Home Bombers 35-7 Friday on homecoming at Panther Stadium for their fourth straight win, improving to 4-0 in the 6A West Conference and 5-2 overall.
"I thought we played really solid again defensively," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "We had the one pass reception we gave up. We were in position to make the play and weren't able to. We attacked the ball really well, held a team that had been putting up a lot of yards and a lot of points to seven points and less than 300 yards of total offense, so pretty excited about that."
