After surviving a 2-point win at Siloam Springs last week, the Benton Panthers returned home to take care of business, shutting out the Little Rock Hall Warriors 48-0 Friday at Panther Stadium. The win is the Panthers' third straight and puts them even on the season at 3-3 overall, 3-0 in the 6A West. Hall falls to 2-4 overall, 0-3 in the West.
"That's always big. It doesn't matter who you get a shutout against, if you can throw a goose egg up there, that's big," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "Real proud of our defensive effort. The second half we played a lot of No. 2s and they kept the shutout intact."
