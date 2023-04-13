LOGAN HOPE

Benton senior Logan Hope makes a play in a recent game. The Panthers downed the El Dorado Wildcats 8-3 on the road Tuesday. 

EL DORADO – Opening the 5A South season 0-2 with two early losses to top team Texarkana, the Benton Panthers made it seven straight South wins Tuesday on the road, downing the El Dorado Wildcats 8-3. The victory puts the Panthers at 10-6 overall, 7-2 in the South and just a game behind the Razorbacks. El Dorado drops to 12-5, 5-4, while Sheridan and Lakeside sit tied for third with a 7-4 record. 

Tags

Recommended for you