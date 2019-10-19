In a back-and-forth affair, the Benton Panthers, down early in the second half, came back to claim a 41-31 victory over the El Dorado Wildcats on the road at Memorial Stadium Friday. The win, their fourth in a row, keeps the Panthers undefeated at 4-0 in the 6A West Conference, while dropping the Wildcats 0-4 in league play.
Tied 10-10 midway through the second quarter, the Panthers (4-3) put together an 11-play, 96-yard drive capped by senior D’Anthony Harper’s 7-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers a 17-10 lead and momentum heading into the second half.