Just like last week when the Benton Panthers faced former conference foe Lake Hamilton, dominating the Wolves with a 31-0 shutout in the second round of the 6A state playoffs, the Panthers face another familiar foe tonight in the 6A semifinals. Benton, the East No. 2 seed, will head to Greenwood to face the West No. 1 seed Bulldogs and will look for a similar showing as last week’s shutout.
The Panthers (9-2), currently on an eight-game win streak after a first-round bye and Wolves win, are looking for their first title game appearance since 2019 when they were edged 28-27 by the Searcy Lions. The Bulldogs (9-2) handled the Russellville Cyclones 42-7 in last week’s second round after a first-round bye, and enjoyed a eight-game win streak of their own before falling to Little Rock Christian 49-35 in the regular-season finale, but still ended up with the No. 1 seed.
There is no secret to the Bulldogs success as they stick to what has worked for them for years – throwing the football. Senior starter Hunter Houston has thrown 257 of 353 (73 percent) for 3,063 yards with 27 touchdowns vs. eight interceptions. Not only is Houston having an excellent season, freshman backup Kane Archer has been good, too, throwing for 709 yards at a 61-percent clip with nine TDs and three interceptions.
“They really like to throw the football,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “They have a really good senior quarterback in Hunter Houston. We’re familiar with him (Benton beat Greenwood 41-40 in league play last season). He was their guy last year and did a really good job as a junior. He’s having a heck of a year. They’ve got a very capable backup if something happens with him in Kane Archer.”
With the gunslingers they have, the Bulldogs receiving corps are led by sophomore Grant Karnes, junior LJ Robins and senior Aiden Keenan. Before he was hurt last week due to a broken collarbone in last week’s win, junior Peyton Presson had 50 catches for 555 yards and three TDs, which is still less than the aforementioned three WRs. Karnes leads the way with 78 catches for 1,107 yards and 16 TDs, Robins has 68 for 877 and 10 TDs and Kennan has 62 for 702 and a TD.
“Really talented group of receivers that go with them,” Harris said. “They’ve got plenty of depth at receiver. I know he (Head Coach Chris Young) really likes that group.
“They throw it around well, run routes real well. Catch the ball well. They do a great job of running routes and catching the football. Those guys get after it. They’ve got a heck of a rotation and do a heck of a job with them.
“Greenwood has always been that way. They always have really good receivers and do a good job of coaching those guys up of knowing where to be. We definitely have our hands full. That may be an understatement.”
While they don’t rely on the run as much, senior Jake Glover leads the ground game with 772 yards and 10 TDs, with both Houston and Archer combining for 13 rushing TDs. But, Benton must slow down the potent pass game.
“They really do a good job of taking advantage of what you give them,” Harris said. “If you’re going to give them off coverage, they’re going to do short game, hit screens, cheat routes. If you get up on press coverage and try to play man, they’re going to try to rub you off and take shots. They do a really good job of mixing what they do and that’s what makes them so good. That’s why they’re so competitive every year … they’ve always got a guy that’s really good at quarterback and have guys that know how to get open. They’ve all grown up in that system and know what they’re doing.”
Harris lists Greenwood’s linebackers and defensive backs the strength of the Bulldog defense.
“The back end of their defense, their DBs are definitely their strength,” he said. “They’re not quite as big this year up front on the defensive line. I wouldn’t call it a weakness, but they’re probably not quite as good in the box as what they’ve been the last couple of years.”
Senior linebacker Evan Williams leads Greenwood with 134 tackles, including 11 for lost yardage.
“They’ve got a linebacker, Evan Williams, who is a really good player. And then a couple of DBs,” Harris said. “We’ve seen people have a lot of success running the football against them. The strength of our offense is our O-Line play and running the football. We’re hoping that works out and we control the line of scrimmage. Some good long drives and keep that offense off the field. That’s what we did such a good job last week against Lake Hamilton. That’s something we’re going to have to do a great job of this week.”
It helps when the Panthers have a veteran offensive line and 4-star running back recruit Braylen Russell, who leads Saline County with 1,431 yards and 24 TDs. Also, junior quarterback Cline Hooten had an excellent game last week going 23 of 28 for 264 yards and a TD, with sophomore Maddox Davis (11 catches, 114 yards) and senior Logan Owen (7, 100, TD) his favorite targets.
One big issue for the Panthers is they will be without senior defensive lineman Hunter Goodwin (neck), who leads the county with eight sacks, as he and senior safety and backup running back Chris Barnard were both taken off the field via stretcher. Barnard, who had 13 tackles and a pass breakup in last week’s win, is questionable for tonight’s game.
“Barnard is a day-to-day thing,” Harris explained. “We’re putting him through a concussion protocol type thing. Everything is checking out fine and we have a chance to get him back. He’s been at practice every day this week, but kind of limited his role. There’s a chance we get him back. Chris was alert the entire time we were out there.”
Wyatt Wolf of Lake Hamilton was also taken off on a stretcher shortly before Barnard and Goodwin’s injuries, and Harris said Wolf is going through concussion protocols and is fine.
On defense for the Panthers last week, sophomores Walter Hicks (TFL) and J. Thomas Pepper both had 14 tackles to lead the way, with junior Chase Harding adding 13 against the running Wolves. Junior defensive lineman Peyton McNeely had seven tackles, two for loss.
Other than the injuries mentioned, Benton is still a little banged up.
“We’ve got a couple little nagging injuries,” Harris said. “I feel like we’ll be ready to roll by Friday. It’s that time of the year everybody has bumps and bruises, and everybody has a next-man-up mentality. We feel like we have a good chance if we go in an play like we played this past week with a lot of energy, a lot of focus and play fast.”
Tonight’s game starts at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Greenwood. Tickets must be purchased online at gofan.co/app/events/803627?schoolId=AR4644.
The game will also aired on youtube on the Benton Football Network with the call coming from Jim Gardner, Terry Benham, Dio Vanucci and sideline reporter Rob Pepper.