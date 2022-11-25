BENTON DEFENSE

The Benton defense celebrates a play in last week’s 31-0 shutout over the Lake Hamilton Wolves at Everett Field in Benton.

Just like last week when the Benton Panthers faced former conference foe Lake Hamilton, dominating the Wolves with a 31-0 shutout in the second round of the 6A state playoffs, the Panthers face another familiar foe tonight in the 6A semifinals. Benton, the East No. 2 seed, will head to Greenwood to face the West No. 1 seed Bulldogs and will look for a similar showing as last week’s shutout. 