The Benton Panthers will be facing another familiar foe tonight when they travel to Russellville to take on the Cyclones opening up 6A West Conference play. Falling in a tough-to-swallow match in their home-opener against the Catholic Rockets, its most-played team in school history, last week, the Panthers will take on their second-most played opponent in school history in the Cyclones tonight at 7 p.m.
Both the Panthers (1-2) and the Cyclones (1-2) are off to similar starts as Benton leads the all-time series 28-20-4 and have won three straight, including last year’s 36-31 victory over Russellville. Benton Coach Brad Harris expects more of the same as far as a competitive game against the Cyclones tonight.
“They’re going to be competitive just like they always are,” he said. “They’re probably not quite as big as what they’ve been, but neither are we. They’re 1-2, just like us. They beat Morrilton and lost to Southside and Vilonia, so they’ve played good nonconference teams. They always play us close, regardless. We have to go to their place and try to win a game.”
After a season-opening 15-10 win over Morrilton, the Cyclones have fallen in close affairs, beaten 21-17 by Fort Smith Southside and 28-23 by Vilonia.
“They’re close to be 2-1 or 3-0, or possibly 0-3,” Harris pointed out. “They’ve been real close in every game. We know they’re going to come out and play hard. They play a lot of kids both ways so maybe we can get in their legs a little bit as the game goes on. They’ve got some athletic kids that play hard.”
Offensively, the Cyclones have had a tough time on the ground. In its first two games, Russellville had minus-41 yards on the ground before being able to run for 110 in last week’s loss to Vilonia.
“They’re struggling running the football right now,” Harris said. “The stat that kind of sticks out right now is they’ve got 77 rushes against like 68 yards. The first two weeks of the season they didn’t have any rush yards. They’ve struggled running the football, but we struggled last week, too. Their offensive line is pretty thin from last year, so they’ve got some work to do to try and build that up.
“They play a lot of kids at running back. We haven’t seen the same starter in any of the three games. I think they’re trying to find their identity in the run game, but one thing that’s pretty stable for them is their quarterback and receivers.”
Though not particularly accurate throwing at a 52-percent clip, Cyclones senior quarterback Brayden Whitford has thrown for a lot of yards in the first three games, netting 741 and four TDs, while also throwing four picks. Senior receiver Brady Burnett has been the main recipient, catching 15 for 222 yards and a TD.
“They throw it around a lot and did that against us last year,” Harris said. “Trick plays, double passes and stuff like that, they got us on some of them. We’ll expect some of the same things and expect them to throw the football.”
Defensively, junior linebacker Ty Hipps leads the Cyclones with 43 tackles, four for loss, including five sacks. Junior Trevion Taylor adds five tackles for loss and two sacks.
The Panthers will attempt to rebound from a tough 35-28 loss to the Rockets at home last week. Benton had its chances, including driving it deep into Catholic territory its first three drives, but scored no points.
“We feel like we dropped one last week and this week we need to step up,” Harris said. “Not putting the ball in the end zone hurt us. That’s going to get you every time. When you’re down there close you have to learn to score and put points on the board, especially early.
“If we score those three possessions, it’s 21-0 and we were playing real well defensively early on. Then we got tired and with the mental part of it, the offense isn’t putting points on the board. Then we let them have that long run that set them up for their first score. They gained some momentum there. If we score (early), it changes the whole mentality of the game on our side and their side. We felt like it was self-inflicted wounds last week. We didn’t score, had some drops, a fumble, had a touchdown called back because of a penalty, so we had some miscues on stuff.”
The Panthers will try to right the ship tonight and Benton senior quarterback Garrett Brown looks to break another school record. Already setting the career completions (420), attempts (712) and yardage (5,928) records, Brown is just one touchdown away from tying former Panther Cason Maertens’ TD record. Maertens has 52 career TDs, with Brown’s two TDs last week putting him at 51.
Other than lineman Kyree Watkins out for the season due to injury, the Panthers don’t have any serious injuries for tonight. But, there will be some Benton players out due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We don’t have any injuries or anything, but we have a couple kids out for COVID reasons,” Harris said. “Not that they’re positive, but they’ve been in close contact with somebody. Other than that, we don’t have any new injuries. Andre Lane (receiver), we pulled him last week, he’ll be a game-time type decision, but he’s practiced some this week. We’re just trying to take care of him.”
The Panthers and Cyclones kick off at 7 p.m. For those who cannot make the game, it will be available with Jim Gardner and Terry Benham calling on 106.7 The Ride, and also can be watched online at mmproductions.net/bentonlive.