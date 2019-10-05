PEYTON HUDGINS

Benton senior receiver Peyton Hudgins runs in a 28-26 win over the Siloam Springs Panthers on the road Friday. Hudgins led Benton with eight catches for 61 yards in the win. 

It wasn't pretty, but the Benton Panthers left Siloam Springs 2-0 in the 6A West Conference, holding on to a 28-26 win over the Siloam Springs Panthers on Friday night. It's Benton's second straight win after starting 0-3 to start the season.

"It's big for us to come back weeks four and five and find a way to hang on and win," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "We're not putting anybody away, but we've found a way to win the last two weeks, and that's the most important thing. We're going to keep growing as a team, hopefully, and get better offensively and continue to work defensively. The most important thing is we're 2-0 in conference right now."

