CAMERON HARRIS

Benton senior receiver Cameron Harris, 2, catches a touchdown pass last week in a 52-23 win over Mountain Home on the road. Harris leads the county in receiving yards, receiving yards per catch and receiving touchdowns, while second in catches. The Panthers host the Greenwood Bulldogs tonight at 7 at Everett Field in Benton.

The Benton Panthers carry their six-game win streak into tonight's 6A West powerhouse matchup with the Greenwood Bulldogs at Everett Field in Benton. Read full preview in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.