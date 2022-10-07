LOGAN OWEN

Benton senior receiver Logan Owen competes in a 55-13 win over Marion last week on the road. Owen and the Panthers host the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles tonight at 7 for homecoming.

After an impressive road victory, a 55-13 demolishing of the Marion Patriots avenging last season’s state tournament loss, the Benton Panthers welcome the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles for homecoming tonight at Everett Field in Benton. Since falling hard to Catholic, 38-14, in their second 6A East Conference game of the season, the Panthers (3-2, 3-1 in a three-way tie for second behind 4-0 Catholic) pounded defending state champion El Dorado 56-28 at home before pummeling the Patriots.