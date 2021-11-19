The Benton Panthers host the Marion Patriots in the quarterfinals of the 6A State Playoffs at Everett Field in Benton. Read full preview in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. Tickets are ONLINE ONLY, available here: https://gofan.co/app/events/459312?schoolId=AAA
Latest News
- Hornets, Grizzlies ready for rematch in Round 2
- Panthers host Pats in quarters
- Bauxite busts Bulldogs on road
- Fast start nets Lady Cards win
- Benton bowler taking skills out of state
- Bryant PD investigating early morning shooting
- New cases up 814, deaths up 13
- A life well lived: Rainey remembered by family for her humor, adventurous spirit
