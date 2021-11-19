DRAKE WOMACK

Benton junior receiver Drake Womack, 23, makes a catch in Benton’s season-finale win over Van Buren two weeks ago in Benton. The Panthers host the Marion Patriots in the quarterfinals of the 6A State Playoffs tonight at Everett Field in Benton. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Benton Panthers host the Marion Patriots in the quarterfinals of the 6A State Playoffs at Everett Field in Benton. Read full preview in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. Tickets are ONLINE ONLY, available here: https://gofan.co/app/events/459312?schoolId=AAA