DONOVAN PEARSON

Benton junior Donovan Pearson, 3, avoids a tackle in last week’s 66-29 shellacking over Siloam Springs on the road. The Panthers have a tough test tonight hosting the Parkview Patriots at Everett Field in Benton.

The Benton Panthers host the Parkview Patriots in a 6A West Conference game tonight at Everett Field in Benton. Read full game preview in Friday's edition of The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.