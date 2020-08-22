The Benton Panthers golf team hosted Sheridan and Little Rock Christian on Thursday at Longhills Golf Course in Benton, but with Sheridan fielding just one boy and LRC two, the Bryant Hornets also got a shot on the course, though not originally scheduled to compete.
After finishing fourth in Conway on Wednesday, all four Hornets shot in the 70s on Thursday to win the match with a four-golfer total of 301. Benton had a 340.
Bryant senior Logan McDonald shot under par for the third time this season, shooting a 2-under 70 on Thursday. The rest of the Hornets golfers had their best scores this season with junior Landon Wallace coming in with a 76, junior Daniel Taylor 77 and junior Braedan Boyce a 78. In junior varsity action, sophomore Alex Skelley had an 80 and junior Caden Hope a 98.
Though the inexperienced Panthers were close to 40 shots off of Bryant, Benton did have their best score of the season, with their 340 bettering this past Tuesday’s 375, and improvement is being shown every match.
Sophomore Eli Cowden got under the 80 mark for the first time in his career, leading the Panthers with a 78, while sophomore Lane Von Dresky shot an 83. Sophomore Whit Warford followed with an 89, with senior Jay Rogers shooting a season-best 90 to round out Benton’s scoring. Senior Anthony Miceli had a 99. All but Miceli’s was a season or career best.
“We had a really good day,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said. “We’re young and inexperienced. Eli is starting to play good. He shot his personal-best round. Lane shot his personal-best round. Then we had two scores in the 80s and one 90. I’m proud of them. They’re working hard and starting to get a little bit better.”
For the girls, Benton senior Gianna Miceli led the Saline County teams with a 105, while senior teammate Erica Hutson shot a season-best 107. For Bryant, all three Lady Hornets shot season bests as junior Lexie Tombrello had a 112, senior Haylie Horn a 113 and sophomore Taylor Moore a 121. Sheridan’s Emma Hester led all girls with a 77 as the Lady Jackets won the match with a three-golfer score of 321. Bryant, who was without No. 1 Caitlin LaCerra, shot a 346, while the Lady Panthers didn’t field a full team.
Benton is back in action on Tuesday when the Panthers host Lakeside and Little Rock Christian at Hurricane Golf & Country Club in Bryant. The Hornets have a junior varsity match on Thursday at Longhills before hosting the Bryant Invitational at Hurricane on Tuesday, Sept. 1.