BENTON BASEBALL SIGNINGS

From left, Benton baseball players Jack Woolbright, Seth Mejia, Justin Mitchem and Jake Jones are happy after signing to play at the next level Wednesday at Benton Arena.

On national signing day Wednesday at Benton Arena, four Benton baseballers signed to play college baseball. Seniors Jack Woolbright (SAU Tech), Seth Mejia (Metropolitan Community College), Justin Mitchem (National Park College) and Jake Jones (University of Central Arkansas) all inked to play at the next level.