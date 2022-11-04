JAKE JONES

Benton senior linebacker Jake Jones, 36, is set to sack Sheridan quarterback Jarrett Atchley for a safety in a 36-14 Panther win in Sheridan Friday. Jones had three sacks on the night.

Leading 36-0 at the half with a running clock in the second, the Benton Panthers would defeat the Sheridan Yellowjackets 36-14 Friday night in a game moved up to 5:30 p.m. due to forecasted storms at Jacket Stadium in Sheridan. The rains would hold off in this early contest as Sheridan had a couple big plays in the second half, but the Panthers dominated at the outset to finish 8-2 overall to end the regular season, 8-1 in the 6A East and clinching the No. 2 seed and bye going into the state playoffs.