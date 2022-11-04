Leading 36-0 at the half with a running clock in the second, the Benton Panthers would defeat the Sheridan Yellowjackets 36-14 Friday night in a game moved up to 5:30 p.m. due to forecasted storms at Jacket Stadium in Sheridan. The rains would hold off in this early contest as Sheridan had a couple big plays in the second half, but the Panthers dominated at the outset to finish 8-2 overall to end the regular season, 8-1 in the 6A East and clinching the No. 2 seed and bye going into the state playoffs.
Benton, finishing the regular season on a seven-game win streak, will have a week to get some battered Panthers healthy and face the winner of West No. 3 seed Lake Hamilton Wolves, getting edged 41-39 by Pulaski Academy Friday, and East No. 6 seed Searcy on Friday, Nov. 18, for a shot at the 6A semifinals.
The win also put Benton Coach Brad Harris in second place all-time in Panther wins with 57, passing Elbert Kizzia’s 56 set from 1949 to 1958. Dwight Fite holds the all-time Panther record with 83.
It was also Harris’ 102nd win in high school football, though he didn’t seem too concerned with that one. He is looking for No. 105 this season, which would give Benton its first state title since 1977.
“The only one I’m worried about is 105,” Harris said. “That means the Benton Panthers win the state championship. I don’t care how many Brad Harris has, I want 105 for the Benton Panthers this year.”
On Friday vs. Sheridan (3-7, 3-6), the Panthers put a long drive together on its first offensive series but were denied at the Yellowjacket 2-yard line. But on Sheridan’s first play of its opening series, senior linebacker Jake Jones would sack Jacket senior quarterback Jarrett Atchley in the end zone for a safety for the early 2-0 lead with 9:17 left in the first quarter. It was the first of three sacks for Jones on the night.
The Panthers would give it back on junior Cline Hooten’s fumble the next series, but the Benton defense would not be denied the rest of the half, pitching a shutout in the first stanza. The Panthers would force six straight punts as they held Sheridan to just 53 yards of offense in the first half.
“I was real proud of our defense,” Harris said. “We kind of talked to them all week and challenged them. We felt like they were going to try to run the football on us and we feel like that’s the strength of our defense. Our guys stepped up and played really well.
“Our defensive line … (Peyton) McNeely, (Hunter) Goodwin, (Jake) Herbner, (Ian) Alvarez, Jake Jones at mic (linebacker), Walter Hicks. Chase Harding didn’t play, a little banged up, so we had three sophomores on the field with (Ty) Matyja and (Nick) Wright, those guys played real well. Real proud with their effort. Chris Barnard had another monster night defensively and offensively.”
By contrast, the Panther offense would get going the next series on their way to 427 yards in the first half. Hooten hit sophomore Elias Payne for a 12-yard gain for a first down, and on a third-and-8 later in the drive, senior running back/safety Barnard broke off a 50-yard run to the Sheridan 3 before sophomore Maddox Davis cleaned it up with a 3-yard TD run and 9-0 Benton lead with 5:32 left in the first after senior kicker Lucas Wilbur kicked his 50th extra point of the season out of 50 tries.
Another Sheridan punt ensued before Hooten found Davis for three receptions totaling 34 yards, with Barnard running to the Jacket 3. Hooten kept for the 3-yard keeper to make it a 16-0 Panther lead, which stood after one quarter.
A Sheridan punt, Wilbur’s wide-right 39-yard field goal try and another Sheridan punt gave Benton the ball at the Jacket 33-yard line. It was all Hooten and Davis as the QB hit him for a 13-yard gain and 20-yard TD to make it 22-0 when Wilbur missed his first extra point of the season.
But Benton junior Jake Herbner recovered the onside kick and the Panthers were back in business. Hooten found Payne for a 9-yard gain before running 12 yards for the first. Two plays later he hit senior Drake Womack for a 25-yard gain to the 1-yard line, and Hooten rewarded Womack with the 1-yard TD pass for the 29-0 lead with 7:01 left in the half.
Three punts followed before Benton got back on the board. Hooten found sophomore O’Marcus King for a 23-yard first down, Barnard ran for 28 yards and Hooten hit senior Logan Owen for 17 yards to the Sheridan 2 before Barnard found the end zone for the 36-0 lead, which stood at the half.
With the clock running due to the sportsmanship rule in the second half, the Panther D forced its seventh straight punt, but Sheridan senior Brady Ingram picked off Benton freshman Drew Davis’ pass and returned it 83 yards for a pick-6. Other than the interception, Davis looked good completing 8-of-13 passes for 73 yards. Sheridan would later score on the last play of the game when Atchley found a receiver for a 44-yard TD.
“We let Drew Davis come in the second half and play a little bit, see what the the little freshman can do,” Harris said. “Had a good night until he had a bad read on the interception. Drew has had a heck of a ninth-grade season and it was good to get him out there. We had (receiver) Will Carter out there for some playing time. Both of those guys may have to help us down the stretch.”
Hooten was efficient for the fourth straight game completing 18 of 24 passes for 217 yards and two TDs, also running for one.
“He’s been solid for us,” Harris said of Hooten. “That’s what we’re asking out of him. We really like our run game with Braylen (Russell) and Chris. O’Marcus is like a little speeding bullet back there. We’ve got some good running backs. I thought Cline did a good job managing again.”
The junior 4-star recruit Russell leads Saline County in rushing attempts (184), rushing yards (1,335) and rushing TDs (21), but would go out in the first quarter for precautionary reasons after rushing six times for 38 yards.
“He took a face mask to the elbow and kind of lost some feeling, a funny bone type of thing,” Harris explained. “We just kept him out precautionary. We already had a lead. We were at a point where we felt comfortable with Chris and O’Marcus running the football for us and didn’t want to risk anything. We need to keep Braylen healthy. He’s going to be a big key if we’re going to make a run at this thing.”
Barnard led the rushing attack with 130 yards and a TD on just eight carries, while King ran five times for 46 yards and caught three passes for 48 yards.
Maddox Davis caught eight for 86 and a TD, and also ran for a TD. Womack had three receptions for 33 yards and a TD, Payne three for 31 and freshman Will Carter three for 17. Senior Donovan Pearson had two receptions for 30 yards and a rush for 11.
Overall, Benton outgained Sheridan 536 to 152 in total offense, with 85 of the Jackets’ yards coming on the final series of the game.
“Real proud of the way we’re playing right now. We just got to keep it going,” Harris said.