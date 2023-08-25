ADDISON GLAZE

Benton junior Addison Glaze tees off in a match last week at Longhills Golf Course. Both Benton golf squads won their match this past Tuesday at Longhills again. 

 

BENTON – Playing their second straight tournament at Longhills Golf Club in Benton, the Benton boys and girls golf teams both won again for the second straight tournament on Tuesday. The Panthers had four golf shoot in the 70s for the win while the Lady Panthers had four sub 100 to take their second straight victory. 

