Six Benton athletes inked their names to play at the next level Wednesday at Benton Arena. Be on the lookout for full signing stories in the upcoming days in The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- McEntire’s stock on rise after Razorback rout
- Panthers, Lady Panthers sign to play at next level
- Bauxite soccer splits with Badgers
- Bryant issues precautionary boil order for water
- Traffic shift for I-30 eastbound in Saline County
- Third Thursday returns this week
- Officers step up DUI enforcement
- Benton looking into alternate plans for Easter Egg Hunt
Most Popular
Articles
- Traffic shift for I-30 eastbound in Saline County
- Benton looking into alternate plans for Easter Egg Hunt
- Bryant commission discusses intersection by Chick-fil-A
- Officers step up DUI enforcement
- Leveritt and Baldwin discuss the West Memphis Three
- Man sentenced for failing to appear in court, acquitted on drug charge
- Bryant issues precautionary boil order for water
- Benton man missing after boating incident
- Third Thursday returns this week
- Greiner joining older bro, inks with Vikings
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.