BENTON SIGNING

From left, Benton senior athletes Shelby Samples (Mississippi College), Aubree Goodnight (National Park College), Gracie Redmon (NPC), Sophia Meadows (NPC), Jake Green (Tulsa) and Samuel Morales (Crowder College) are all smiles after signing with their respective schools Wednesday at Panther Arena in Benton. Full stories will be in upcoming editions of The Saline Courier.

Six Benton athletes inked their names to play at the next level Wednesday at Benton Arena. Be on the lookout for full signing stories in the upcoming days in The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.