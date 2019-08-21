Though there was no official winner in the Maroon & Gray game Friday night at Panther Stadium in the Benton Athletic Complex, Coach Brad Harris was able to see his players compete with just two weeks remaining until the Panthers take on rival Bryant Hornets in the Salt Bowl on Friday, Aug. 30, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
“We did it different this year and didn’t split it into a Maroon & Gray two teams,” Harris said. “We just went with an offense and a defense. We just broke it up into sessions.
“Our first session we went with our best offensive personnel against most of the No. 1 defense, not all of them, because we held some guys out last night. We had four guys out for nagging injuries and they were all four defensive players. We scored two touchdowns in that first session. Overall, we played four 10-minute sessions and just kind of mixed and matched guys.”
Harris also got to see his quarterbacks - senior Peyton Hudgins, who is healthy after missing most of the past two seasons with injury, and junior Garrett Brown, who led Saline County in completions, passing yards and touchdowns a year ago - get some solid reps.
“We did good,” Harris said. “I was real pleased with Peyton and Garrett at quarterback. They both did some good stuff. Garrett Brown looked good throwing the football; had a really live arm and moved around better. Peyton made a couple big plays for us. That was good to see.”
The quarterbacks weren’t the only Panthers which looked impressive.
“D’Anthony Harper (running back) looked really good,” Harris said. “Braxton Slaughter made a couple of big catches for us and made a couple of big plays. Gavin (Wells, last year’s Saline County leader in receptions) did Gavin stuff. Everybody knows what Gavin can do.
“Jaden Nash had a couple catches for us. Braden Murdock, a kid we want to keep coming on, is coming on. Our skill guys did a good job, our O-Line did a pretty decent job up front. Offensively, it was good.
“Defensively we made some plays. Created a couple of turnovers. Andrew Armstong had an interception.”
Now the Panthers gear up for Little Rock Christian Academy in a benefit game Friday at Panther Stadium.
“We’ve got them coming in at 7 o’clock, so we’ve got a really good team coming in to play,” Harris said of LRC. “They’ve got some really good skill kids, so we’ll feel a little better where we’re at against an opponent. It’ll be exciting to play somebody besides ourselves.”