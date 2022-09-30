Getting back on track with a 56-28 thrashing of the defending 6A champion El Dorado Wildcats at home, the Benton Panthers will hit the road Friday with a little revenge on their minds. Taking on the Marion Patriots, this time as members of the same 6A East Conference, Benton looks to return the favor of last season’s second-round loss to the Pats, a 59-37 defeat to end the Panthers season after a 6A West Conference championship.
“Definitely,” Benton Coach Brad Harris agreed on wanting some pay back. “That’s one of the things I put on our board. We feel like we owe those guys. I don’t hold grudges, but I do want some revenge.”
Though Harris acknowledges the Patriots have lost some key players from last year’s squad, they still have plenty of talent, including a senior receiver that burned Benton with six catches for 168 yards and three touchdowns last year, Donnie Cheers. Through four games this year, Cheers leads Marion with 11 catches for 176 yards and two TDs.
“To me, they’ve probably got the best receiver in the state, the kid that got us for 200 yards last year as a junior,” Harris said. “Donnie Cheers, he’s really good. Very athletic.”
The most consistent force on offense for the Patriots is sophomore Jalen Smith, leading Marion with 449 yards and five TDs on the ground, while also filling in at quarterback in last week’s 34-8 win over Greene County Tech, passing 8 of 17 for 119 yards and two TDs. He ran for 126 and another TD.
“They have a sophomore running back, Jalen Smith, he’s a very talented kid,” Harris said. “They moved him up last year and he actually played against us as a freshman some.”
Smith was filling in for junior Ashton Gray under center, who has thrown 20 of 45 for 383 yards and four TDs vs. four interceptions.
“Their quarterback, No. 3 Ashton Gray, a very athletic kid,” Harris said. “He played a lot last year for them when their starting quarterback got hurt. He’s a dual-threat guy. He doesn’t run a ton, but they do run him some. He makes you defend. He’s been banged up the last couple of weeks, so I don’t know what the status will be on him.
“Their skill guys are really athletic. They’ve got three weapons, and then they have other good receivers to complement them. They’re very dynamic on offense. They’re a lot like El Dorado with a better quarterback. They’re explosive on offense.”
Since falling 21-10 in their season-opener to Wynne, the Patriots downed El Dorado 27-23 and handled Jacksonville 49-18 before last week’s 34-8 victory for the 3-0 conference mark. The Panthers stand at 2-1 in the East, 2-2 overall, and their lone league loss, a 38-14 defeat to Catholic at War Memorial, reminds the Benton coach a bit of Marion’s defensive front.
“They have speed on defense,” Harris said. “They’re not like they were last year when they were big and athletic on the defensive line. They’ve got two of those guys back, the two smaller ones, but they’re very quick on the defensive line and linebacker positions. They run to the football really well. That’s what caused us problems at Catholic. It’s going to be a challenge to our O-Line to control that speed up front.”
Harris has also been happy with practice of late with his Panthers getting on the same page.
“We had a much better week this week,” the Coach said. “I really like what we got accomplished. I’m hoping that was kind of a wakeup call (Catholic loss). The guys are recognizing in order to be the best team we can be, we really have to get after it in practice. We had a better week this week. Hopefully that translates to the game.”
With junior transfer quarterback Gary Rideout again unable to throw it this week, Harris is confident in senior QB Jack Woolbright to get the job done. Woolbright, throwing two TDs, running for one and catching another TD, had an excellent game against El Dorado after struggling against the Rockets.
“Right now Jack’s playing real well,” Harris said.
Harris would be happy to go to Woolbright full time as Rideout is excelling in the defensive secondary, even with a club on his hand after breaking his throwing hand during the Salt Bowl.
“Gary is still probably a week out before he goes back to quarterback stuff,” Harris said. “For us defensively he had a really good week last week at corner. He’s going to have to help us there the rest of the year, I think. He’s got really good coverage skills.”
Rideout had an impressive one-handed interception in the third quarter of last week’s win to quell the Wildcats’ comeback attempt.
“It was phenomenal, great focus,” Harris said. “He stuck that big club out there, hit it. To be able to control it down and bring it in. Great play by him. He’s got really good ball skills. We knew that coming into the season because he played some 7-on-7 for us there.”
Senior slot receiver Donovan Pearson, the returning leading receiver and former running back, has been hobbled by a hamstring, but is slowly coming back in a backup role at running back to junior Braylen Russell (132 yards and a TD last week) and sophomore receiver Maddox Davis (four catches for 82 yards and a passing TD).
“Donnie is not quite 100 percent yet,” Harris said. “We don’t want to stress him too much. We don’t want to get him out there and put him in a situation he’s not going to be successful in. He’s probably 80, 85 percent right now. Hamstrings are tough sometimes.”
Kickoff for tonight’s game is 7 p.m. at Marion Patriot Stadium. For those who cannot attend, look on YouTube for the Benton Football Network and the call by Jim Gardner, Terry Benham and Dio Vanucci. Rob Pepper is the sideline reporter. Pregame starts at 6:30 p.m.