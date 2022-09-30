BRAYLEN RUSSELL

Benton junior running back Braylen Russell, 2, competes in a 56-28 win over El Dorado at Everett Field in Benton last week. Russell ran for 132 yards and a touchdown, also catching five for 40 more yards. The Panthers hit the road to Marion to face the Patriots tonight.

Getting back on track with a 56-28 thrashing of the defending 6A champion El Dorado Wildcats at home, the Benton Panthers will hit the road Friday with a little revenge on their minds. Taking on the Marion Patriots, this time as members of the same 6A East Conference, Benton looks to return the favor of last season’s second-round loss to the Pats, a 59-37 defeat to end the Panthers season after a 6A West Conference championship.