WALTER HICKS

Benton sophomore linebacker Walter Hicks, 25, takes down a Jacksonville Titans player in last week’s 63-18 win at Everett Field in Benton. Hicks leads Saline County with 64 tackles this season and had four tackles for loss last week.

The Searcy Lions are a different team since the Benton Panthers last played them. Searcy would edge the Panthers 28-27 in the 2019 6A state championship, and while the Panthers have stayed competitive over the last several seasons, the Lions have struggled of late. The two teams will meet for the first time, this time in 6A East Conference play, since that state title match tonight in Searcy.