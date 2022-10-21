The Searcy Lions are a different team since the Benton Panthers last played them. Searcy would edge the Panthers 28-27 in the 2019 6A state championship, and while the Panthers have stayed competitive over the last several seasons, the Lions have struggled of late. The two teams will meet for the first time, this time in 6A East Conference play, since that state title match tonight in Searcy.
“We try to block those memories out,” Benton Coach Brad Harris joked of the title game loss. “They had a really special group in ’19, very athletic and everything. This year they’ve got a couple players that are really good.”
The Panthers have gone 20-9 overall, 17-3 in league action since that runner-up season, while the Lions have limped to 10-20, 8-12, including a 2-5 overall, 2-4 mark this season. Searcy snapped a three-game losing streak with a 57-19 victory over Greene County Tech last week, while the Panthers (5-2, 5-1) demolished yet another opponent, downing Jacksonville 63-18.
Benton is currently on a four-game win streak since falling 38-14 to Catholic in the third game of the season. Since then, the Panthers beat defending champion El Dorado 56-28, avenged last season’s state tourney loss to Marion, 55-13, and blanked GCT 58-0 before jumping on Jacksonville.
The Lions fell hard to Catholic (42-21), El Dorado (56-35) and Marion (57-28) before easing past the Golden Eagles last week.
Despite the record, the Lion offense is no slouch, nor one-dimensional. Junior quarterback Tyler Strickland has passed for over 1,500 yards this season with 15 touchdowns vs. six interceptions. Strickland is also a threat to run it with 449 yards and five TDs on the season. Senior receiver Caleb Cunningham is Strickland’s favorite target with 50 receptions for 699 yards and five TDs. Senior Kade Ivy (24 catches, 233 yards, three TDs) also contributes on the receiving end.
“Their quarterback gets after it,” Harris said. “He’s athletic, throws the ball around. He’s the best quarterback we’ve seen since the El Dorado game. They’re a spread-oriented team.
“(Cunningham) is 6-3, 200 pounds, so they’ve got two really good skill guys we’re going to have to keep an eye on. Their quarterback does a good job of getting it to (Cunningham). We’re going to have to do a good job.”
It’s senior Demetrick Johnson Jr. on the ground leading the way for the Lions with an All-State caliber season, rushing 153 times for 1,216 yards and 15 TDs. Johnson Jr. is also second on the squad with 26 catches for 350 yards and four TDs.
“Their running back is really talented, really good. He rushed for over 2,000 yards last year as a junior.
“They were hit pretty hard last year with seniors on their offensive line. He’s not putting up quite the numbers he did last year, but he’s still real talented. If you give him a crease, he accelerate through it. If we do a good job with our run fits like we’ve been doing, he’ll struggle to find space and we can get on him, but you give him a little space, he’ll take advantage of it.”
While the Searcy offense has done a good job of putting up points at 34.4 per game, the Lion defense has had trouble stopping their opponents, giving up an average of 39.0.
“They’re not as big on the offensive and defensive lines and that’s where they’ve struggled a lot up front,” Harris said. “They’re a 4-3 team defensively, give you a lot of angles to run at and throw at. They’ve really struggled stopping people. They’re scored some points, but struggled stopping.”
The Panthers have been excelling despite dealing with injuries.
“We’re a little banged up right now,” Harris said. “We lost Logan Owen (receiver) a couple weeks ago and will not have him back. Drake Womack (receiver) was out last week, but plan on him playing. Chase Harding (linebacker) with a shoulder injury, we’re going to sit him this week. We’re banged up in a few spots.”
There are also some other Panthers dealing with some nagging injuries, but senior defensive lineman Hunter Goodwin could return tonight after missing the past four games.
“We’re getting into that Week 8 where there are of bumps and bruises and we don’t have a lot of quality depth there, but we’re getting it done, though,” Harris said.
Offensively for Benton, the Panthers will go with their tried and true approach of using 4-star running back recruit Braylen Russell bruising by would-be tacklers. Russell leads the county with 128 carries, 862 yards and 14 TDs.
Junior quarterback Cline Hooten had a solid game last week, passing 6 of 9 for 125 yards and three TDs. Junior Gary Rideout may also see some action under center, but will definitely start at cornerback tonight leading Saline with four interceptions.
“We’re going to start Cline,” Harris said. “Cline had a good week last week. Cline has had a good week in practice. You may see Gary through the night. We’re not necessarily saying we’re a two-quarterback team, but we’ve got both of them ready to go.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Lion Stadium in Searcy. For those who cannot make the trip, look on YouTube for the Benton Football Network and the call by Jim Gardner, Terry Benham and Dio Vanucci. Rob Pepper is the sideline reporter. Pregame starts at 6:30 p.m.