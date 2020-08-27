After back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 6A conference, including a 28-27 heartbreaker to the Searcy Lions in the state championship game last season, the Benton Panthers are looking to finish it this year.
Even after a slow start to the season a year ago at 0-3, the Panthers would win nine straight before falling in the title game. Of course, as it usually has in past Salt Bowls, the Panthers have started the season off with a loss. They’ll try to change that Saturday against the back-to-back 7A state champions and rival Bryant Hornets.
The good news for Benton is it returns its starting quarterback and leading rusher from a year ago, including three starting offensive linemen.
“We’ve got some guys coming back on offense,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “We’ve got our quarterback back, Garrett Brown. We’ve got our running back, Casey Johnson, who finished the year. He didn’t start out as the starter, but he finished the year for us. It’s good to have the starting backfield intact with those two.”
An All-Stater, Brown threw for over 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns, while the junior Johnson finished strong for the Panthers with 892 yards and 12 TDs on the ground as a sophomore.
“We really like what Casey’s done,” Harris said. “He’s bulked up a little bit. We think he’s going to be pretty tough for us this year.”
Harris is also excited about those backing up Johnson at running back.
“We’ve got two guys we really like,” he said. “Michael Jefferson is back with us for his senior year after missing last year. We really like how Michael has done stuff. Then we have a sophomore, Donovan Pearson. We really like Donovan. He’s going to be good. He had a really good freshman year. He’s picking it up a little bit and we really like how he’s doing stuff. We’ve got three guys we have some confidence in. We’re really pumped about the running back situation.
“Then we have three offensive linemen who are returning starters, so we’ve got five back on offense. We’ve got Coby Reeves, Garrett Davis and Kyree Watkins. We’ve got those guys back.”
An anchor for the defensive line a year ago, senior Justin Walker will see some time on the offensive side as well this season, including, “Walker Davis is a big sophomore for us. A senior that has come on for us is David Hassman. David is a big kid, 6-4, 270. So we’ve got five, six, seven guys on the offensive line we feel good about, so offensively we’re hoping to be explosive. We’ve got some decent size on the O-line.”
The bad news on offense for the Panthers is they lost 91 percent of a talented receiving corps, including leader receiver Peyton Hudgins and All-Stater Gavin Wells.
“We have some good, young receivers that we like,” Harris said. “Those guys played backup to Gavin, Braxton (Slaughter), (Braden) Murdock, and all those guys.”
Though a little inexperienced, those young receivers have some talent as well. Juniors Cameron Harris and Andre Lane are Benton’s returning receiving leaders. They both caught six passes apiece last year, and if last week’s benefit game loss to Little Rock Christian is a preview, the receiving duo look to be counted upon immensely this season. Lane led the Panthers with eight catches for 95 yards and Harris had seven for 62.
“We’ve got Cameron Harris, the backup last year,” Harris said. “He’s coming off some knee issues. Andre Lane in the slot and Jordan Parham, a senior that has backed up Braxton Slaughter the last two years. Trevor Standridge has kind of been a rotational guy. We feel like we have some pretty good ones. We’ve got two seniors and two juniors that we like and trying to develop a little more depth there. We’ve also got Tristan Hawkins who played as a sophomore for us. He didn’t play last year, focused on baseball, and he’s back for his senior year.”
While losing most of its receiving corps, Benton also loses two All-Staters on the defensive line in Brett Barbaree and Caleb Coffman, but will return Walker.
“We’ve lost quite a bit on defense,” Harris said. “We lost two really good defensive linemen last year in Caleb Coffman and Brett Barbaree. We’ve got Justin Walker back in the middle. We’ve got a couple guys that have done well this summer - Hayden Purdy has come back out for us. He’s a big kid, 6-3, 260. Then another senior, Terrance Hall, has stepped up who was kind of a JV kid on the D-line is doing well for us.
“One of the biggest bright spots as a sophomore is Hunter Goodwin (6-1, 210). Hunter is playing really well, playing weakside defensive end for us. Runs really well, chases the ball aggressively, does some good stuff. We’ll probably end up playing Kyree Watkins on the defensive line some, too. We’ve got some other guys that will be rotational guys, defensive line-wise.”
At linebacker, the Panthers lost All-Stater Jaden Woolbright, but will return senior Gavin Davis.
“We’ve got Gavin Davis back from last year,” Harris said. “He played a lot for us last year in the middle. Other than that we have some new guys at linebacker. The one who has come on and really looked good is Beau Wright. We feel really good about him. He runs really well, the aggressiveness has gotten there, he’s matured a little bit and not playing slow like he was as a sophomore. We’ve got a couple seniors that are battling for a spot - Zac Feimster and Karsyn Buchanan. Another junior, Andrew Armstrong. Then we have a sophomore in Jake Jones, so we’ve got a lot of competition for those linebacker spots right now. A lot of depth.”
But what was Benton’s Achilles heel a year ago looks to be the same this season. The secondary had its issues last year, especially early, but got better as the year wore on. The good news is the Panthers get back leading returning tackler Cain Simmons, who had 106 stops and three interceptions as a sophomore.
“In the back end of our defense we lost two starters at corner and safety, but we’ve got Cain Simmons back off of his sophomore year,” Harris said. “He had a really good sophomore year, All-Conference selection. At the other safety position right now, Cade Smith has kind of emerged as our safety.
“We’ve got some corner competition still right now. Parker Dirst, he’s had really good offseason.”
Others competing at corner will be seniors Chris Bronson and Anthony Neloms, and sophomore Brody Blanton.
“We’ve got a little competition at those two spots they’re pushing for. We need some depth back there in the secondary, but we feel pretty good about that. We started out slow last year on the back end, but they picked it up and played well. We’re hoping we do the same thing.”
As for special teams, senior Bryan Araujo returns as the starting kicker.
“It’s good to have him back,” Harris said. “Any time you can return a kicker with experience like Araujo’s had, you like that.”
After a slow start to the season last year, like the Panthers as a whole, Araujo really turned it on late.
“He missed a couple field goals early, two at Cabot that night that really hurt us,” Harris said. “But then he’s really come on since then. He really finished strong. He made some big field goals for us down the stretch. He did a good job for us and we’re glad to have him back.”
Buchanan and Purdy look to see the most time at punter, while Simmons, Jefferson and Lane will get some looks as punt return guys. As for kick return, Simmons, Lane, Standridge, Johnson, Pearson and Jefferson may see some time.