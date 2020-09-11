The Benton Panthers have had two weeks to get over their season-opening loss in the Salt Bowl to the No. 1 team in the state (and one of the best in the country), rival Bryant Hornets, and according to Coach Brad Harris, the bye has done the Panthers good heading into tonight’s matchup with first-year team Little Rock Southwest Gryphons on the road.
“We had a really good bye week practice,” Harris said. “We practiced Monday through Thursday that week and we really had four good days to work on ourself and got better. We didn’t worry about an opponent, we just worried about the Benton Panthers. We really tried to practice fast and physical that week.”
Harris said this past week’s practice has gone well, too, focusing on the Gryphons, which is a team consisting of the merged schools of Little Rock Fair and Little Rock McClellan. But as most first-year football programs go, the Gryphons have struggled in its first two games of the season, though to pretty decent competition. LR Southwest fell 35-16 to West Memphis in its season-opener and dropped a 49-0 decision to Parkview last week.
“They’ve got some talented kids,” Harris said of the Gryphons. “You can tell they’re two schools that have merged and are trying to play together. They’ve got some athletic kids and Coach (Daryl) Patton and them, give them time, they’re going to be a good team. Right now they’re trying to put everything together. They’re behind just like everybody else, but more so because you’re taking two schools that have never played together.
“It shows they haven’t played together, but they’ve got some talented kids over there. We’re going to have to play well in order to get our first win of the year.”
Another aspect going against the Gryphons tonight is they lost their starting quarterback in their first game.
“They did lose their starting quarterback who we thought was a really good player,” Harris said. “He broke his throwing hand so he won’t play against us. They’re going to be playing with their No. 2 quarterback and that puts them behind the 8-ball even more.”
The Panther defense will have to deal with some size at the running back position.
“They’ve got two running backs, No. 41 (Dorien Vaughn) and No. 5 (Jordan Harris),” Harris said. “Both of them are bigger backs, about 200 pounds, and they both run the ball really tough. They’ve got one receiver, No. 9 (Josh Brown) and he plays both ways for them. Actually plays some quarterback taking direct snaps. Those three guys there are kind of their guys on offense.
“Defensively, they’ve played a ton of kids, but they’re athletic and they run well.”
As for the Panthers, history could be made soon for senior starting quarterback Garrett Brown. Brown is on the verge of breaking several all-time passing records at Benton. Currently, former Panther Cason Maertens holds the all-time career passing yardage record (5,533), touchdown record (52), completions (407) and attempts (637). Brown actually tied the attempts record in the Salt Bowl and is just 188 yards away from breaking the record, as well as eight touchdowns and 29 completions from breaking it.
Harris thinks those records will fall soon.
“Hopefully he does because we feel like our offense is able to throw it around,” Harris said. “We’re hoping that’s one of our strengths as the year goes on. We’ve got four guys we really like at receiver - inexperienced on Friday night, but we like those four guys.
“Having a senior back at quarterback to pull the trigger, we like that. We’re really excited for Garrett to break that record, passing yards, touchdowns, completions, everything. Hopefully he gets one of them this week and hopefully he gets the touchdowns soon. We have a chance if we can keep him upright, keeping him protected and giving him a chance to throw the football around. Our offense is going to go where Garrett Brown does this year.”
But, keeping Brown upright did get harder this past week. Senior offensive and defensive lineman Kyrie Watkins was lost for the year.
“We felt like we got everybody healthy and then we found out last Thursday Kyrie Watkins, who had a knee issue … he hurt it back in workouts back in June,” Harris explained. “He played the Salt Bowl, practiced all four days of the bye week and then he said it was bothering him a little bit. It flares up and lost him for the year. He had knee surgery (Wednesday). He had a meniscus tear and they felt like he needed to go ahead and do surgery. We lost him for the year and that’s a big blow to the offensive line.”
Harris does feel good about Watkins’ backup, but the loss still stings.
“We’ve got some guys that will have to step up,” he said. “We’ve got senior David Hassman, who was our No. 6 guy, is now going to be one of our starting five. We have confidence in him, it just hurts when you lose a player like Kyrie.”
Kickoff for tonight’s match is 7 p.m. at Southwest Stadium in Little Rock. Listen on 106.7 FM The Ride and watch at www.mmproductions.net/bentonlive.