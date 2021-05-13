DREW HARRIS

Benton pitching coach Drew Harris, left, has a meeting on the mound in a game earlier this season. The Central No. 2 seed Panthers (15-15) fell 3-0 and were no-hit by the Batesville Pioneers in the first round of the 5A State Tournament Thursday in Jonesboro to end their season. 

The Benton Panthers baseball team would be no-hit by the Batesville Pioneers Thursday in a 3-0 loss first-round loss in the 5A State Tournament Thursday in Jonesboro. Read full story in Friday's edition of The Saline Courier or online Friday with the e-Edition. 