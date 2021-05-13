KOBE TARKINGTON

Benton senior Kobe Tarkington, left, competes in a match earlier this season. The Central No. 2 seed Panthers (12-2-2) defeated the Searcy Lions 2-1 in overtime in the first round of the 5A State Tournament in Siloam Springs Thursday. 

The Benton Panthers soccer team came back to claim a 2-1 overtime win over the Searcy Lions in the first round of the 5A State Tournament Thursday in Siloam Springs. 