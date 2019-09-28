JADEN NASH

Benton senior receiver Jaden Nash flies in for a 49-yard touchdown in a 36-31 Panther win over Russellville Friday in Benton. The Panthers picked up their first win of the season, going to 1-0 in the 6A West. 

Starting 0-3 to begin the season, the Benton Panthers made it interesting, but came through with a 36-31 victory over the Russellville Cyclones on homecoming Friday at Panther Stadium, also beginning the 6A West Conference season spotless at 1-0. 

"We're proud to be 1-0 in conference right now," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "We struggled the first three games playing some really good teams, but most importantly is we're 1-0 and at the top of the conference right now."

