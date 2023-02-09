JON BELL

Benton senior Jon Bell puts up a shot in a game earlier this season. Bell scored 20 points in a 58-49 loss to Hot Springs on the road Tuesday. 

 

HOT SPRINGS – Benton’s two-game win streak would come to an end Tuesday on the road. Taking on the 5A South’s No. 2 team Hot Springs Trojans, the Panthers dropped a 58-49 decision. Benton moves to 13-11 overall, 4-7 in the South, while the Trojans improve to 15-7, 9-2. 

