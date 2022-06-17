BENTON FOOTBALL

The Benton Panthers 7-on-7 team poses after competing at its host Hurt’s Donuts 7-on-7 Tournament at Panther Stadium in Benton Tuesday.

The Benton 7-on-7 squad made it to the semifinals of the Panthers' host Hurt's Donuts 7-on-7 Tournament Tuesday at Panther Stadium in Benton. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.