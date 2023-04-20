BENTON – The Benton Panthers baseball team had no trouble in winning their fifth straight game Tuesday, bashing the White Hall Bulldogs 10-0 in five innings in 5A South Conference play. It was also Benton’s ninth consecutive South win after starting the league 0-2 after dropping two to top team Texarkana. The Panthers stay a game back of the Razorbacks (10-1) at 9-2, improving to 13-6 overall.
Panthers pound Bulldogs at home
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
