JAKE JONES

Benton senior Jake Jones takes a cut in a recent game. Jones pitched a shutout and had three hits at the plate in a 10-0 win over White Hall Tuesday at Everett Field at Panther Stadium. 

BENTON – The Benton Panthers baseball team had no trouble in winning their fifth straight game Tuesday, bashing the White Hall Bulldogs 10-0 in five innings in 5A South Conference play. It was also Benton’s ninth consecutive South win after starting the league 0-2 after dropping two to top team Texarkana. The Panthers stay a game back of the Razorbacks (10-1) at 9-2, improving to 13-6 overall. 

Tags

Recommended for you