The Benton Panthers could not have asked for a better homecoming Friday night against the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles at Everett Field in Benton. The Panthers led 41-0 at the half, and with the clock running in the second half due to the sportsmanship rule of being up 35 points, the Panthers cruised to the shutout, downing the Eagles 58-0. It was Benton’s third straight game of scoring 55 or more points, defeating Marion 55-13 last week on the road and 6A defending champion El Dorado 56-28 before that. That’s three straight blowouts after falling hard to league leader Catholic at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
“Very proud of them,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said of his Panthers. “We talked about this week and felt we were the much better team. We just needed to really come out and show out. The game we did get beat against Catholic, we didn’t play well and had a chip on our shoulder. We’ve scored 56, 55, 58 and got a shutout. We’re playing well right now.”
The win improves the Panthers to 4-2 overall, 4-1 in the 6A East, while Greene County Tech drops to 2-4, 1-4 and were clearly outmatched by Benton offensively, defensively and in special teams. The Benton defense held Greene County Tech to just 85 total yards while gaining 305 themselves, but that does not count the two punt returns sophomore Elias Payne took back to pay dirt, getting TD returns of 71 and 76 yards on successive GCT punts to make the score 28-0 and 35-0 with 5:31 left in the first half.
The Panthers made it 41-0 when junior quarterback/cornerback Gary Rideout, seeing his first QB action since breaking his hand in the third quarter of the season-opening Salt Bowl, found sophomore Maddox Davis in the flat, who then took it 50 yards for the TD for the big-time halftime lead.
It was the special teams at the outset when Payne recovered senior Lucas Wilbur’s onside kick to start the game. With junior Cline Hooten filling in for the injured Jack Woolbright at quarterback, Hooten capped a 9-play, 48-yard drive with a 3-yard TD pass to Davis for the early 7-0 lead after Wilbur’s point-after.
Both Payne and Davis, integral members of the 5A state champion Panther golf team earlier this week, had multi-TD games with Payne also scoring on an 8-yard TD run to give him three for the game, with Davis adding two.
The Benton defense held the Golden Eagles to minus-9 yards on their first drive, forcing a three-and-out and punt, and Benton junior running back Braylen Russell made it a 14-0 game with a 13-yard scamper up the middle with just over seven minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Another three-and-out and punt gave Benton the ball at their own 35-yard line. That 15-play, 65-yard drive was capped by Payne’s TD run for the 21-0 lead before he returned his two punts for TDs.
The Panthers did not let up in the second half as junior Chris Barnard capped a 6-play, 58-yard drive with a 22-yard TD run, and after the Golden Eagles fumbled the kickoff away, sophomore O’Marcus King picked it up and ran 15 yards for the TD and 55-0 advantage midway through the third.
GCT followed with its longest drive of the game, 34 yards, but the Benton defense, made mostly of reserves at that point, forced a turnover on downs and Wilbur later kicked a 33-yard field goal to set the final.
“Elias Payne coming in with two punt returns,” Harris began with Benton’s big-time players. “Braylen Russell running the ball tough for us, Gary Rideout comes in and throws us a couple balls, Maddox Davis … Chris Barnard comes in and gives us a lightning bolt up the middle and playing real solid defense for us. Real proud of the total effort.”
Russell would finish with 15 carries for 90 yards and a TD, also catching two for 38 yards. Barnard finished with three carries for 55 yards and a TD. Davis had three catches for 57 yards and two TDs, with senior Drake Womack adding two receptions for 29 yards.
Under center, Hooten finished 7 of 15 for 61 yards and a TD, with Rideout 2 for 4 for 71 yards and a TD, also running twice for 19 yards.
The Panthers are back home next Friday to face the winless Jacksonville Titans (0-6, 0-5), 19-14 losers to Sylvan Hills Friday.
“We’ve really pushed them in practice and they responded after three really good weeks of practice,” Harris said of his team. “We have to keep that train going, but just real proud of everybody’s effort.”