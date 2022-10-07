O'MARCUS KING

Benton sophomore O’Marcus King returns a fumble for a touchdown in a 58-0 win over Greene County Tech Friday in Benton.

The Benton Panthers could not have asked for a better homecoming Friday night against the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles at Everett Field in Benton. The Panthers led 41-0 at the half, and with the clock running in the second half due to the sportsmanship rule of being up 35 points, the Panthers cruised to the shutout, downing the Eagles 58-0. It was Benton’s third straight game of scoring 55 or more points, defeating Marion 55-13 last week on the road and 6A defending champion El Dorado 56-28 before that. That’s three straight blowouts after falling hard to league leader Catholic at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.